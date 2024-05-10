Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $156.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $374,747.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 29,100 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,703,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,236,441.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,794 shares of company stock worth $16,338,817. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,915,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $167.33 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

