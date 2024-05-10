Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 508,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,227% from the previous session’s volume of 38,344 shares.The stock last traded at $22.20 and had previously closed at $22.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $284.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,880.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 24,230 shares of company stock worth $537,587 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $78,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

