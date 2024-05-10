Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

WPM traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.96. 2,599,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,767. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

