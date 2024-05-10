Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.0 %
WPM traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. 1,319,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,403. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13.
Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
