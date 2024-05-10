White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Major Shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White Sells 5,000,200 Shares of Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WTM stock opened at $1,860.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,319.05 and a 12 month high of $1,899.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,769.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,626.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $241,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,501,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTM. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

