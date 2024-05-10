WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 92.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

