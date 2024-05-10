William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Real Brokerage in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Real Brokerage’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of REAX stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. Real Brokerage has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $917.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAX. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the first quarter worth $49,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

