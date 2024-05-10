William Blair Weighs in on Holley Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Holley in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst P. Blee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

HLLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of HLLY opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.17. Holley has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.26 million. Holley had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Holley by 1,717.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 582,283 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Holley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth $1,604,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth $937,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Holley news, Director Graham Clempson bought 59,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,897.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

