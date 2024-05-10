Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $311.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $317.00 to $311.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $255.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.75. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

