WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of WSC opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

