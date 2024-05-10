WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells $139,830.00 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

WSFS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $46.34. 5,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $66,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

