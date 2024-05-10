WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$215.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$166.75 and a 1-year high of C$230.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$218.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$200.69.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.8118923 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSP. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$236.92.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

