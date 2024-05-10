WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Cut to C$235.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WSP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$244.00 to C$246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$237.08.

Shares of TSE WSP traded up C$3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$219.03. The stock had a trading volume of 137,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$166.75 and a 52 week high of C$230.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$200.69.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.8118923 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

