Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $72.37. 643,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Insider Activity

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

