X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9989 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.89.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $72.65. 33,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,378. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $85.49.
About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
