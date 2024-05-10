Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 118.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark Disanto bought 146,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 550,453 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 11.28% of Xcel Brands worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

