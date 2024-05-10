Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 27th.

Yellow Pages Stock Up 1.6 %

Y traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.75. 11,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757. The stock has a market cap of C$134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$9.60 and a 1-year high of C$13.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.92.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.91 million for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 87.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Pages will post 2.6222826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

