Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ YTEN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.04. 253,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,367. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($6.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

