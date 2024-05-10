Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Diana Hausman Sells 3,356 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 97,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,156. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $878.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

