Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given New $18.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $15.50 to $18.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zeta Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 107.29% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 332,009 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 947,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

