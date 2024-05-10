Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.82 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Zevia PBC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZVIA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 141,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,820. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.66. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZVIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Insider Activity at Zevia PBC

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $37,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,717,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,582.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,753,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $37,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,717,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,937 shares of company stock worth $114,160. Company insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Featured Articles

