Zevin Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,407,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.10. 2,288,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,151. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.50 and a 200-day moving average of $311.61. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

