Zevin Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 137,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 838,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,948 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,755,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 11,932,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,872,238. The company has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

