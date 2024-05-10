Zevin Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $401.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,955. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.91.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.86.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

