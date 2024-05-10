Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $14.30 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 2.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,332. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

