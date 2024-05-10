Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,468,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $746,003,000 after buying an additional 421,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,510. The company has a market cap of $343.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.03 and a 200-day moving average of $343.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.19.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

