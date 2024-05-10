Zevin Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 4.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $246.86. 757,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

