Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) versus Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Head to Head Comparison

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $124.28 million 2.44 $23.19 million $0.57 23.12 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $4.62 billion 1.41 $680.00 million $3.98 11.13

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 6.11% 4.49% 0.35% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 13.23% 14.05% 0.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carter Bankshares and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 2 15 3 0 2.05

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus target price of $43.16, indicating a potential downside of 2.56%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Carter Bankshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments. The company offers commercial and small business banking services to small- and medium-sized businesses, such as commercial, industrial, and owner-occupied lending and leasing; municipal and public finance services; depository account and cash management services; commercial and small business cards; merchant processing services; corporate trust services; and correspondent banking and international lending services. It also provides capital markets and investment banking services, including loan syndications, foreign exchange services, interest rate derivatives, fixed income securities underwriting, advisory and capital raising, commercial mortgage-backed security conduit lending, and power and project financing; and commercial real estate lending services consisting of term and construction/land development financing for commercial and residential purposes. In addition, the company offers retail banking services comprising residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, installment consumer loans, depository account services, consumer cards, and personal trust services; and wealth management services consisting of investment management, fiduciary and estate, and advanced business succession and estate planning services. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

