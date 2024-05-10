Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Short Interest Up 159.3% in April

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 159.3% from the April 15th total of 70,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 715,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zoomcar Stock Performance

ZCAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,247. Zoomcar has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zoomcar

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zoomcar stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZCAR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street LLC owned 0.07% of Zoomcar as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

