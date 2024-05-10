ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.230-0.240 EPS.

ZI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.70. 4,306,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,859. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

