ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $306.0 million-$309.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.1 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.020 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 4,306,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

