153,025 Shares in Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 63.76% of Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BYRE opened at $22.64 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (BYRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks total return by centering on US-listed companies in the real estate industry, selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach.

