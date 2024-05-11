21,126 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 181,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,293,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $166.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

