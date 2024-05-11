23,416 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 255,872 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,446,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 175,039 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 493.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 193,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 161,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 142,646 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,815. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

