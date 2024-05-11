2,820 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. 8,021,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,431,723. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

