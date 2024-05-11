3,336 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Purchased by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Veralto makes up approximately 0.2% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VLTO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. 1,521,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $97.46.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

