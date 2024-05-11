3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.37), with a volume of 976382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.26).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 5.95 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 3,243.24%.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

3i Infrastructure Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.97 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 323.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.