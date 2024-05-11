3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 0.4% Higher

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.72 and last traded at $96.69. 344,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,782,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

