4,118 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 122,302 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JXN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.