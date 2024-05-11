4,379 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.67. 4,750,616 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

