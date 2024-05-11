4,756 Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NUMG opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.10.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
