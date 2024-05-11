4,872 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,872 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 47.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $162.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,300. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average is $146.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

