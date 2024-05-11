51,608 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Crescent Point Energy comprises 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 501,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

CPG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,076,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,013. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

