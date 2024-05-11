5N Plus Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of C$88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.15 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$5.12 on Thursday. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$454.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,100 shares of company stock worth $312,032. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

