6,082 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.
NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $11.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.55. 1,778,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.01 and its 200-day moving average is $336.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
