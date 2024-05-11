615 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,181,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,154,000 after acquiring an additional 141,104 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,538,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 48,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,674,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.53. 127,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.66 and its 200-day moving average is $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $113.12 and a twelve month high of $159.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

