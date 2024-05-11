63,384 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,437 shares of company stock worth $7,242,432. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

SYF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. 4,084,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $46.72.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

