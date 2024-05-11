82,693 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

