a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE AKA traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.85). a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $148.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

