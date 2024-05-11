a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Up 7.1 %
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.85). a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $148.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.
