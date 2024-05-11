A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASCB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A SPAC II Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

ASCB stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

